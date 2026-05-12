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Mural magic!
Members of the Gurteen Youth Project with (front row, centre) Ballyfermot’s Honorary Lord Mayor Anne May

Mural magic!

James Roulston MooneyMay 12, 2026 11:09 am

Members of the Gurteen Youth Project worked together to create a new mural for Ballyfermot, which promotes inclusivity and diversity.

‘Label Jars Not People’ is the title of a mural located near Tesco on Ballyfermot Road and created by Gurteen Youth Project as part of an Erasmus+ youth initiative project, funded by the European Commission under the Erasmus+ Programme.

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