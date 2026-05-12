Mural magic!
Members of the Gurteen Youth Project worked together to create a new mural for Ballyfermot, which promotes inclusivity and diversity.
‘Label Jars Not People’ is the title of a mural located near Tesco on Ballyfermot Road and created by Gurteen Youth Project as part of an Erasmus+ youth initiative project, funded by the European Commission under the Erasmus+ Programme.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
School-run drivers drive up on the path and ignore car parkNews
A request has been made to install pencil bollards outside Kingswood Community College in Tallaght before the full Safe Routes to School...
Improvements promised may ease traffic concerns around schoolsClondalkin
Traffic concernS around schools in Clondalkin, Newcastle and Saggart may be eased after council committments to several improvements.Sacred Heart National School in...
Almost €200,000 in funding for projects aimed at improving water quality in cityNews
Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, and Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD,...
Work begins on new play spaceTallaght
Works started this week for a new residential play space in Old Bawn, Tallaght at a location where an unofficial playspace was...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.