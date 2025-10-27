My superfit dad died three weeks before his 48th birthday I want everyone to learn CPR

A guidance counsellor who lost her father to sudden cardiac arrest is urging the public to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Linda Hall was just 26 when her ‘super fit’ dad died in 2001 – three weeks after his 48th birthday.

Now she has helped to train more than 1,000 students and colleagues in the lifesaving skill in a bid to prevent someone else experiencing the same trauma.

“I was in Australia when I got the call and had to come home,” she recalls.

“There was a defibrillator there when my dad had his cardiac arrest after playing badminton – he was super fit.

“His badminton partner was able to do CPR on him and use a defibrillator, but he didn’t survive.

“I’m able to say that when I’m delivering the programme to students – if you decide to perform CPR and the person doesn’t survive, it’s not your fault.

“That’s a big thing that I stress with them.”

Linda, speaking as part of Restart a Heart Day on Thursday, October 16 introduced the Irish Heart Foundation’s CPR 4 Schools programme to her school, Kingswood Community College in Tallaght.

The national stroke and heart charity aims to create a nation of lifesavers through the CPR courses, provided to the public through affiliated training sites and the free schools programme.

“There are heart conditions in my family, so I want everybody trained in CPR,” said Linda, from Kilnamanagh.

“If someone has a cardiac arrest, you know what to do.

“Straight away, I was hooked on the CPR 4 Schools programme – CPR is a tool that everybody should know.

“The start of me giving back was because of my dad.

“We trained 1,000 students in the last two years. I also trained the teachers during our staff induction, so everybody in the school is now trained.”

One of the groups she met during the programme told her that the CPR 4 Schools training they received had saved their friend’s life.

The free programme for secondary schools trains students to perform the skill, respond in a cardiac emergency and use an AED.

The Irish Heart Foundation’s Resuscitation Manager, Brigid Sinnott, said that the CPR 4 Schools programme has a reach of over 350,000 students in Ireland, thanks to the generosity of supporters and the public.

“The schools programme means students will have learned CPR skills a number of times before they leave school, which will help to build a nation of lifesavers.

“Not everyone will survive a cardiac arrest but by performing CPR, you are giving people the best chance.

“The key advice is to recognise that someone is having a cardiac arrest, call 112 or 999, push hard and fast in the centre of the chest and use an AED (defibrillator).”

To learn more about the lifesaving skill of CPR, visit: irishheart.