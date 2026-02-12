NCT Centre to be converted into a ‘drive thru centre’ in Ballymount

Planning permission has been granted for an NCT centre in Walkinstown to be converted into a ‘drive-thru’ centre.

Oakway Test Centre on the Lower Ballymount Road was granted permission fo alterations to the building to “facilitate the conversion of the existing test centre into a drive-through test centre in line with incoming RSA/CVRT regulatory policy”.

According to the planning application submitted to the council in November last year, the alterations will be “mostly internal, including the re-positioning of partitions and the vehicular test equipment to facilitate the proposed drive-through circulation route”.

“Externally, there are alterations to the front facade including the removal of the glazed screen of the existing disused showroom and the insertion in that area of two new vehicular openings that will be similar to the one existing vehicular opening.”

No submissions or objections were lodged against the conversion, and South Dulin County Council’s planning department granted permission for the development on January 21.

The application also included proposals for a new signage element but did not “fully detailed the proposed new sign, notably what the sign would display, lettering and ifany illumination is proposed”, the report from the planning authority noted.

However, they said a condition of granting planning permission for the conversion would address this by including a condition that the sign would meet the “criteria for signage as outlined in the SDCC Development Plan 2022-2028 with regard to dimensions and illumination”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme