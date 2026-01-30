‘Never in a million years did I expected to see €100,000’

A woman who bought a €5 Money Multiplier Scratch Card in Walkinstown is sure to have that Friday feeling after visiting Lottery Headquarters this week to claim an incredible €100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at The Abbey Newsagent on the Drimnagh Road in Walkinstown.

Speaking of the exact moment when she realised just how much she had won, the winner admitted she could not get home quick enough.

“I scratched the ticket on the bus and never in a million years expected to see €100,000 looking back at me.

“Staying calm and not giving anything away wasn’t easy and all I could think of was how I needed to get home immediately to hide this Scratch Card.

“I didn’t want to risk anything happening to the ticket, so it really felt like it was the longest journey home that day. As soon as I got in the door, I hid it up the top of my wardrobe and I haven’t told anyone about it ever since.”

The Scratch Card winner is looking forward to enjoying a bit of luxury during the summer with her win.

“Planning a summer holiday is the first thing I’ll do, and I’ve already decided that I’ll be treating myself and arriving in style…Business Class, here I come!”