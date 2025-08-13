New changes in TiS scheme complicates buying property

The future of home acquisitions under the Tenant-in-Situ scheme remains unclear under the funding and criteria updated by the Department of Housing earlier this year.

According to the latest data provided in response to councillors’ questions at the July’s council meeting, South Dublin County Council purchased 35 properties to date with “an additional 30 properties at the sale agreed or conveyancing stage” in the county.

A further four potential acquisitions under the TiS Scheme are at various stages of due diligence in light of the new criteria, while councillors worry that a cutback to the scheme will make more families homeless.

The Tenant-in-Situ scheme allows for tenants to stay in their homes if their landlord decides to sell, by having the local council or Housing Agency buy it from them.

The changes introduced by the Department of Housing restricted the conditions in which councils can acquire such properties and complicated the processing of existing applications.

While vacant properties, people in emergency accommodation, older persons and persons with a disability are the new target of the funding that the local authority received for home acquisitions in 2025, this will mean that some TiS acquisitions that landlords had applied for will not go ahead.

“The Procurement team is continuing to engage with our Allocations and Leasing teams to identify and explore any alternative options that may be available,” said SDCC

“Tenants in these properties are advised to be actively engaging with our choice-based letting system to express an interest in properties being advertised on a weekly basis.”

