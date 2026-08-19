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New changing facility for Rovers at Roadstone Club
Shamrock Rovers are building a new changing facility at Roadstone Sports and Social Club

New changing facility for Rovers at Roadstone Club

James Roulston MooneyAugust 19, 2026 4:38 pm

PLANS from Shamrock Rovers for a new changing facility at Roadstone Sports and Social Club have been approved.

The Tallaght football club had lodged plans for a single storey modular building comprising of changing, shower, toilet facilities, office and canteen at the 1.306 hectare site in Kingswood Cross in April.

Plans also include a new storm water SuDS provision, with existing foul water connection, existing vehicular access and all associated site works.

The Roadstone facility is located to the rear and southeast of Shamrock Rovers Football Club Academy, and a number of Rovers’ underage teams play at the Roadstone facility.

Roadstone is not owned by Rovers and also hosts a pitch and putt club as well as a snooker club with Rovers working with the Roadstone club in order to avail of their facilities.

The wider landholding comprises the sports centre facility to the north, with a pitch and putt course and associated playing fields extending to the east and south of the site.

Shared surface-level car parking is provided within the north-western portion of the overall complex, while established residential development adjoins the site boundary to the west.

The site forms part of an established recreational and sporting campus characterised by a mix of sports facilities, open green spaces, and ancillary infrastructure.

In June, the men’s League of Ireland champions were required to provide a site-specific flood risk assessment and SuDS drawings by the planning authority.

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