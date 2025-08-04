New commercial strategy firm appointed for stadium

Concerts will be in the pipeline for Tallaght Stadium.

Consulting company Teneo was appointed to develop a “new commercial strategy” for Tallaght Stadium, including new events and sponsorship arrangements.

South Dublin County Council were “delighted” to announce the appointment, read the July’s report from the Chief Executive, “following a competitive procurement process.”

The Council started engaging with contractors last December, after the development of the new North Stand for €13.5 million, with the view of expanding the use of the stadium to non-sporting events and make it a key cultural and social venue in South Dublin.

The stadium now allows for over 10,500 spectators and remains a UEFA Category 4 Venue capable of hosting top-tier European football matches, alongside corporate, media and community gatherings.

The aim would be now to cater for broader audiences and more large-scale events such as concerts. The work with Teneo will “strengthen the stadium’s brand and generate new revenue streams, that will support ongoing investment in the facility and enhance [its] role as a key asset for Tallaght and South Dublin,” said SDCC.

“Elected members were recently briefed on the project at the Strategic Policy Committee, and the Council will be kept informed as the work progresses on delivering on our ambitions for the future of the stadium with the process expected to be completed by the end of this year.”

While people in Tallaght seem to be generally in favour to large-scale events being hosted at the local stadium, some residents have brought up issues with parking and transport before.

As reported by The Echo in April, residents of The Weir older persons’ apartment on the Whitestown Way are often “trapped in” or “locked out of” their homes when a match is on due to badly managed traffic and parked cars blocking access.

Objections raised before the apartment complex was developed questioned the suitability of older persons’ housing in such proximity to a stadium but were rejected.

TAGS BusinessTallaght