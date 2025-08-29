New housing development in West Dublin to offer affordable homes to first-time buyers

Applications will open in September for 26 affordable homes in a new housing development in west Dublin.

Swiftbanks, Mill Road, Saggart is a new collection of 3-bedroom homes built by Cairn Homes.

A total of 26 new homes are being offered for sale by South Dublin County Council under an Affordable Dwelling Purchase Agreement (ADPA).

Applications for the scheme open on Tuesday, September 2.

These 3-bedroom homes are, as subject to exceptions, being made available for first-time buyers only and include 17 mid-terrace houses, six end-of-terrace houses, two end-of-terrace houses with side entrances and one semi-detached.

Buyers will enter an ADPA with SDCC. Under this scheme, SDCC will take an equity share in the home – equal to the difference between market value and the price paid by applicants, expressed as a percentage of the market value.

Applicants must require a minimum of 5 per cent equity to be eligible to purchase.

It is recommended that applicants have their mortgage approval in principle prior to applying for an affordable home or at least be able to apply for a mortgage.

In line with the Scheme of Priority, a minimum of 30 per cent of these homes will only be available to applicants who are or have been living in the SDCC administrative area for a minimum of five years.

Each home boasts spacious interiors with high ceilings, ample storage, and premium finishes, ensuring comfort and style.

Sustainability is a key focus, with features like double-glazed windows, airtight insulation, and an advanced air-to-water heat pump system, achieving an impressive BER A2 energy rating.

The local area provides excellent transport links, amenities such as schools, shops, restaurants, parks, and recreational options, making it an ideal location for a balanced lifestyle.

Applications for these new homes at Swiftbanks must be made through the online portal on the council’s website which will open at 10am on Tuesday, September 2 and closes at 4pm on Tuesday, September 23.

