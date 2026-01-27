New HR Director named at builders merchant company

BUILDER’S merchant company Chadwicks Group announced the appointment of Eimear O’Reilly as their new HR Director.

Headquartered at Naas Road in Dublin 22, Chadwick’s has 50 stores across Ireland and over 1,400 staff.

As HR Director, and as a member of the organisation’s Senior Leadership Team, O’Reilly will lead the company’s people strategy.

Speaking on her appointment, O’Reilly said she is delighted to be joining the group “at such an important stage in its growth journey.”

In the role, O’Reilly will shape and deliver a forward-looking strategy that supports the company’s ongoing transformation and growth ambitions.

O’Reilly brings over 20 years of extensive experience in HR, organisational development and people strategy across a wide range of sectors, including financial services, insurance and mobile technology.

Her career spans leadership roles with the likes of Allianz Ireland Insurance, Bank of Scotland, AIB, Meteor Mobile and Vodafone, as well as senior positions in global operational and engineering environments.

Most recently, O’Reilly served as HR Director with Allied Universal, following a successful five-and-a-half-year tenure with Hilti Fastening Systems.

Following her appointment, Ms O’Reilly said: “Chadwicks’ strong reputation, values-driven culture and commitment to developing colleagues aligns closely with my professional principles and experience. I am excited to contribute to the next chapter of Chadwick Group’s success.”

She is also a qualified business coach, an experienced mediator, and currently serves as a Director of Positive2Work Skillnet Ireland, contributing to national workforce development initiatives.

Chadwicks provide building materials to homes, hotels, farms, transport networks and every other form of business throughout the country.