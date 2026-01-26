New mezzanine structure plans for old Agnelli Motors site

PLANS for a new mezzanine structure at the former Agnelli Motors site on Greenhills Road, have been submitted to South Dublin County Council.

Green Cars Distributors Limited are seeking permission for the installation of a free-standing mezzanine structure in the northern warehouse [413 sq.m] and two-level free-standing mezzanine structures in the central warehouse [1,760 sq.m] and eastern warehouse [2,130 sq.m].

The applicant is also seeking amendments to the internal layout of the south western warehouse including the relocation and modification of the permitted stairwells, the removal of the western entrance lobby, the enlargement of the permitted central service lift, the enlargement of the southern reception lobby.

Amendments are also sought to the warehouse access doors on the north and east elevations.

The proposal contains plans for the provision of 10 additional car parking spaces to the north-east of the building, including one accessible space and the repurposing of two permitted spaces to the west of the building for EV charging spaces.

Provision for 10 sheltered bicycle parking spaces are also included in the plans.

Modifications to hard and soft landscaping to accommodate the proposed works are also sought, with associated site development and services works, above and below ground, on a site of 0.86 hectares.