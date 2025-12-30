Search
New survey findings show young people are more anxious about climate change

New survey findings show young people are more anxious about climate change

James Roulston MooneyDecember 30, 2025 11:22 am

Youth groups based in Tallaght and Ronanstown were among those who presented new survey findings that showed young people are more anxious about climate change.

Youth groups Feachtas and Ronanstown Youth Service were among those who presented climate action projects at the Youth Summit in Dublin.

Read More


Merry Christmas from all at your local newspaper – The Echo

News

Seasons Greetings to all our readers and a very Happy Christmas to our community families.As we celebrated 45 years in Business this...
blanchardstown courthouse

Man with ‘most amazing’ amount of convictions threatened to kill partner

Clondalkin

A MAN who was sentenced to three and a half years earlier this week for threatening to kill his pregnant partner, was...

Council accumulate €1.9 million and issue 20,000 parking fines

News

The council has pulled in almost €2 million as a result of parking enforcement revenue in the last two years.South Dublin County...

Councillors row over ‘the real meaning of Christmas’

News

A presentation on Tallaght Library services degenerated into a row between councillors over “the real meaning of Christmas” at a recent council...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST