New warehouse facility approved in Greenogue

A NEW warehouse has been approved by South Dublin County Council in Greenogue Logistics Park in Rathcoole.

Applicant Nocsy 6 Limited whose director is Con McCarthy, plans will include the provision of a warehouse with ancillary office and staff facilities.

The warehouse at Block G Greenogue Logistics Park will have a maximum height of 19.2 metres with a gross floor area of 34,737 sq m, including warehouse area and ancillary office and staff facilities area. The development will have one multi-modal entrance to the site, 156 car parking spaces; HGV parking spaces and yard and 90 covered bike parking spaces; dock levellers; green walls, sprinkler tank and pumphouse; ESB substation; gates; hard and soft landscaping and boundary treatments.