No definitive start date on Bus Corridor Scheme from City Centre to Tallaght

The NTA received approval for the Bus Corridor Scheme from the city to Tallaght

THERE is still no definitive start date for works on the Tallaght/Clondalkin to City Centre Core Bus Corridor Scheme, reports Ellen Gough.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) received planning approval by An Bord Pleanála in October 2024 for the Tallaght/Clondalkin to City Centre scheme.

The scheme is part of the BusConnects Dublin programme, a key element of the Government’s policy to improve public transport and address climate change by providing necessary “bus, cycle, and walking infrastructure enhancements that will facilitate modal shift from car dependency contributing to an efficient, low carbon and climate resilient city”.

The 15.5km length scheme will consist of two sections,the Tallaght to City Centre section and the Clondalkin to Drimnagh section, with an additional offline cycling facility approximately 3.9km in length.

Cllr Mick Duff (Ind) brought a question to the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 28, asking if proposed “construction compounds at Bancroft and Birchview have been acquired” via compulsory purchase order by BusConnects yet “and have they indicated a timeframe for start of construction”.

In response to Cllr Duff, John Hegarty, a senior engineer with the council’s planning and transport department, said that the NTA has not given any start date for the Tallaght/Clondalkin scheme.

“It is noted that the question relates to the Potential Temporary Site Compounds identified adjacent to Birchview Avenue and Bancroft Park as per the approved Preliminary Design Drawings for the Tallaght/Clondalkin to City Centre Core Bus Corridor Scheme (CBCS),” he said.

“The NTA have advised that, to date, neither site has been acquired by way of CPO, license agreement or otherwise and that both sites are currently being reviewed for suitability.”

He added that the NTA have advised that the programme for construction of the Tallaght/ Clondalkin to City Centre CBCS is currently under review and the “exact date for commencement of construction is yet to be confirmed”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme