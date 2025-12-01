No funding for services that supports families impacted by drug related intimidation
No funding has been allocated next year to a vital service that supports people and families across southwest Dublin that are impacted by drug-related intimidation, despite an increase in incidents.
Grace Hill, coordinator for the Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Taskforce (DATF), said they have seen an increase in drug-related intimidation over the past two years.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
€218k of derelict sites levies in county has not been paidNews
Over €200,000 of derelict sites levies have not been paid on sites around south Dublin so far this year.The council has also...
Pupils campaign to reduce speed on roads outside schoolNews
Primary school pupils in Rathcoole took part in a campaign to reduce speed and increase driver awareness on roads outside their school.Students,...
Council’s fleet of 257 vehicles have average age of 10 yearsNews
The local authority’s current fleet of vehicles, including gritters and snow machines, has been revealed to have an average age of 10...
‘Unacceptable’ almost five years waiting times for disability services for childrenNews
Waiting times for disability services in Tallaght for children with complex needs are now at almost five years.The waiting list to access...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.