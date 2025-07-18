O’Connell to represent Ireland in European C’ships

KATE O’Connell of Lucan Harriers is one of the athletes who has been selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming U23 European Championships.

The selection comes after an excellent showing at the U23 National Champions in Tullamore a couple of weeks ago where O’Connell picked up a gold medal in the women’s 400m with a time of 55.00.

“I knew I was in decent shape coming into it but there were a few girls that I kind of thought might provide a good challenge so I was happy to win it.

‘The conditions on the day weren’t the best so times across the board were kind of out the window.

‘It was just about positioning really. Even in that weather the time was decent. I’ve been running well the last few weeks so hopefully in the next few weeks with good weather and conditions I can produce a PB.”

O’Connell has had a very busy year already in athletics. She travelled to China in May with the senior team marking her first senior international with the relay squad.

She has her sights set on the European Championships in a few weeks time but it is just one of many competitions that she has her eyes on this year.

“The national Senior championships is on the first weekend in August and that’s a big one for the whole country.

‘The world senior championships are in September for the relay obviously it’s a push for me to make that but it’s still something to aim towards and position myself as high as I can.

‘I’m not saying I’m going to be there but it’s something to aim towards and get as high up the rankings as I can for the relay.”

Along with being a member of Lucan Harriers O’Connell is part of a specialised training group known as Dublin Sprint who are trained by Ger O’Donnell.

The group sees athletes from clubs all over Dublin come together and train. At only 20 years old it is an intensive schedule for O’Connell who attempts to balance her athletic pursuits along with academics in DCU.

“Obviously it is hard, but something I found really helped me was living on campus and I train on the college track.

‘Everything is there, I have the gym and I have the track and I’m there for lectures and everything that goes on in college.

‘I think that’s really helped me, not commuting and spending hours on the bus. I think that makes it a bit easier but obviously it is hard. You sacrifice a lot with your social life and everything because you’re just training every day.”

O’Connell will be representing Ireland this weekend running in the 4x400m relay.