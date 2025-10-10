O’Gorman to hang up her boots

Shamrock Rovers captain Aine O’Gorman has announced her retirement and will play her last game for The Hoops tomorrow (Image: John Lee)

Shamrock Rovers Aine O’Gorman has announced her retirement and will play her last game tomorrow in Tallaght Stadium against Shelbourne.

O’Gorman has spent the last three years at Shamrock Rovers, captaining the club during her spell with The Hoops.

Now 36-years-old, O’Gorman has had a lengthy career with notable spells at other teams such as UCD Waves, Doncaster Rovers Belles and of course most notably Peamount United.

Considered as one of the best players in the domestic league, particularly during her spells at Peamount where she played on three separate occasions spanning over seven seasons.

She picked up two league titles with Peamount as well as two FAI Cups netting a hat-trick in the 2010 final and scoring again in the 2020 final.

O’Gorman was also involved in creating one of the most recognisable moments in domestic women’s game history in 2013 while playing for Peamount United, providing the assist for that famous goal scored by Stephanie Zambra which would go on to be nominated for the revered Puskas award.

She has scored over 200 goals in the League of Ireland across her career.

As well as a successful club career, O’Gorman made a serious impact at international level being one of the very few select players to represent her country over 100 times.

She made 119 total appearances in the green jersey and is fourth on the women’s all-time list.

She made further history in the 2023 World Cup where she became the first active League of Ireland player to play in the tournament, a feat clubmate Pico Lopes will be hoping to match next summer with Cape Verde.

Certainly, a memorable career and will go down as one of the pioneers of the women’s game in this country. It is a retirement well earned.