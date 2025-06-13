Olly’s Farm delight at digital support package from Google

Google, in partnership with Enterprise Ireland (EI) and the Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) announced the overall winner of this year’s You’re the Business competition with Olly’s Farm among the winners.

In addition to the overall winner, 23 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from across Ireland, spanning a range of industries from print studios and food producers to bespoke cabinet makers have been awarded an exclusive, money-can’t-buy prize as part of the You’re the Business campaign.

Those selected, including the Bohernabreena bee-keeper and honey farm, who will receive a digital support package from Google.

This includes a one-year Google Workspace Business subscription with access to AI-powered tools like Gemini Advanced and NotebookLM and a one-to-one consultation from Google experts on how to get the best out of Google Workspace.

Winners will also receive a You’re the Business trophy and digital assets and are invited to attend a dedicated Winners event in Google’s EMEA HQ in Dublin.

Olly’s Farm founder, Olly Nolan said: “I was so thrilled to have been selected as one of this year’s winners of Google’s You’re the Business competition. I am greatly looking forward to enhancing my digital skills as part of the programme and growing my business with Google.”

Cera Ward, Managing Director, Large Customer Solutions, Google Ireland said:

“SMEs comprise 90% of all enterprises in Ireland. Businesses like Lahinch Surf Shop and all those we are celebrating today are an integral part of the economy generating employment and providing services across the country.

‘Through You’re the Business we want to help founders leverage a range of digital tools, including AI, to help them reach their growth potential.

‘We’ve been proud to partner with Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices in the delivery of the programme and I want to congratulate all the winners announced today.”