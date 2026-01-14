Once-in-a-generation Uisce Éireann project planned

Uisce Éireann are set to lodge a planning application for one of the largest infrastructure projects in the history of the State, the Eastern and Midlands Region Water Supply Project.

The project will see the construction of a 170km pipeline to draw water from Parteen Basin, upstream of Parteen Weir on the Lower River Shannon, through counties Tipperary, Offaly and Kildare to a termination point reservoir at Peamount, Dublin.

Water supply in the Eastern and Midlands region faces major challenges, according to Uisce Éireann, notably the over-reliance on a single source to supply 1.7 million people.

“When delivered, this once-in-a-generation project will ensure a sustainable, secure and resilient supply of drinking water to the Greater Dublin Area and wider Eastern and Midlands region, necessary to support our growing population and economy, including the increased demand for housing,” the state body said.

“It is also a project that will enable us to adapt to the effects of climate change by diversifying our water supply sources.”

Speaking about the project, Maria O’Dwyer, Infrastructure Delivery Director at Uisce Éireann said the “growing water supply deficit and lack of supply resilience in the Eastern and Midlands Region is simply not sustainable”.

“It is estimated that 34% more water will be needed by 2044 in the Greater Dublin Area – the need is clear.

She noted that the project is critical to support housing delivery and is “backed by the Government’s continued funding commitment”.

“Over the coming months we will continue to engage with potential contractors and progress the procurement process so that, subject to the planning approval, works can be mobilised as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Subject to a successful planning application, Uisce Éireann propose to start construction in 2028, with completion within five years, with a budget estimate of between €4.58 billion and €5.96 billion.

At peak construction, the project will employ more than 1,000 people directly, with a significant associated spend on local supplier goods and services.

Stephen Browne, Head of Public Affairs at Dublin Chamber, welcomed proposed planning application by Uisce Éireann, and called for timely planning and delivery to “ensure that water capacity keeps pace with demand from businesses, and to unlock critical housing development.”

