One Dublin One Book: Dublin written in our hearts

THE One Dublin One Book choice this year is bringing it home to Tallaght.

‘Dublin, Written in our Hearts’, an anthology from Stinging Fly Press commissioned by Dublin City Council for One Dublin One Book features Stephen James Smith’s epic poem, ‘Dublin, you are.’

Co-ordinated by Rising Tide and South Dublin Libraries, experience the atmosphere, raw emotion and magic that only an evening of poetry performance can bring.

Presented by David Hynes of Rising Tide with music from local Tallaght legend,

Sandii Jane, come along for a free unique cultural event of poets and theatre makers with a connection to, and love of, Tallaght.

Smith will be with the finest of Tallaght’s spoken word talents, including Emmet Kirwan, Colm Keegan, Jan Brierton and Sheila Ryder at The Civic Theatre on Tuesday, April 8, at 6pm.

Tickets are free, but booking is essential, so don’t miss out!