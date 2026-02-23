Opposition to rezoning of golf course lands for housing

Residents are opposing to proposals to rezone two Citywest Golf Course for housing

The majority of Saggart residents oppose the rezoning of the old golf course lands, according to a survey completed by the Saggart Village Residents Association.

96 per cent of the 786 residents surveyed stated their opposition to the rezoning of the former golf course lands in Citywest to help meet housing targets in South Dublin.

The lands are located near the Citywest Hotel and a document submitted by developer Tetrarch listed a potential for over 2,000 units at the former golf course.

The list noted a potential 2,453 homes the lands of Sacra North and Sacra South in Citywest can provide.

However, residents from Saggart, Citywest and Rathcoole have made concerns clear that the area is in need of more amenities to deal with the already growing population in the area, as opposed to more housing.

In a statement released alongside survey results, the SVRA said: “We overwhelmingly oppose the large-scale development proposed by Tetrarch and do not support rezoning of the old golf courses to residential.”

The resident’s association stated that the views the results show are consistent across demographics such as age, gender and religion.

The residents group also noted their disagreement with the Government’s purchase of the Citywest Hotel last year – 90 per cent of polled residents were against it and many had used it pre-Covid.

In September, the State completed the purchase of the Citywest Hotel after leasing it for several years.

The State had been leasing the site since 2020, first as part of the COVID-19 response and subsequently since 2022 as a transit hub and accommodation centre for Ukrainian citizens and people seeking international protection.

On top of this, 92 per cent of residents feel the area is “overdeveloped” and 96 per cent of surveyed residents believe that the existing road network in the area cannot support any future housing.

“The call for the return of Citywest Hotel is from people who have used it, the sense of loss is real…

“…The community are clear: traffic congestion, police and safety, antisocial behaviour and rapid development has already impacted.

“We want our representatives to work with us for sustainable planned growth and improved facilities.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme