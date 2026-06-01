Orchard’s €71k boost for Climate Action

CHERRY Orchard Football Club have received a grant of €71,800 as part of the Community Climate Action Programme.

The club hosted a visit from Minister for Transport, Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O’Brien, to Elmdale where he announced the launch of the Community Climate Action Programme.

The initiative is set to reward almost €30 million to deserving causes across the country. Money rewarded such as the €71,800 in Cherry Orchard’s case, will go towards installation of Solar Panels, Battery Storage, Electric Vehicle Charging Points, a Bike Shelter and Repair Station.

The club hopes that these new facilities will be successfully installed later on in the year with an estimated completion time of August to September.

The announcement saw Cherry Orchard joined by their local League of Ireland partners St. Patrick’s Athletic FC, school partners St Ultans, St Setons and Kylemore College alongside local Dublin City Council delivery teams.

Councillor Vincent Jackson was also present, leading the event, promoting engagement between the local community and various organisations across the area.

The development is just part of the continuous development going on within the club. The club’s astro pitch is going to be totally replaced over the summer with the money from Nathan Collin’s various transfer moves going to massively contribute to his boyhood club.

Chairman Stephen O’Brien spoke on the impact within the club.

“On the football pitch things are improving all the time, now the next step is to avail of these sort of grants. We need to be aware of the climate and solar itself is going to be a massive help for us in terms of reducing the bills and the carbon footprint of the club.”

“As well as that we’re putting in a bike repair station and bike shelter within the club so we’re hoping a lot of our members can cycle in or use public transport and leave the cars at home. We’re really pushing that sustainability model for the club.”