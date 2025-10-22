Search
Food Cloud is shortlisted for an award

Organisations shortlisted for Repak Resource Award

Echo StaffOctober 22, 2025 2:00 pm

Repak have announced the finalists for the 2025 Repak Resource Awards.

Two local organisations and a business leader have been shortlisted as finalists in the newly named awards which replace the Pakman Awards.

The Repak Resource Awards are Ireland’s leading environmental and sustainability awards, and celebrate Ireland’s leaders in waste prevention, reuse, circular design, and community-led environmental initiatives.

The addition of two new categories; the Circular Community Award and the Circular Design Award celebrate community-led efforts and innovation in sustainable design. Each category in the programme highlights the creativity, leadership and impact of businesses tackling Ireland’s pressing environmental challenges.

The Dublin based finalists include Food Cloud, based in Tallaght, has been nominated for the Circular Community Award and Rebox, based in Ballyfermot.

This year, twelve winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Shelbourne Hotel on Thursday, October 23.

The Repak Resource Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the environmental sector, honouring those who lead in sustainability and environmental efforts, including grassroots initiatives, design innovations and cross-sector collaboration, which are becoming essential drivers of circular change.

Each category winner is eligible for the Overall Repak Resource Award, which celebrates outstanding achievements in recycling and waste management, innovation and grassroots environmental action.

Commenting on the announcement of the 2025 Repak Resource Awards finalists, Repak CEO, Zoe Kavanagh said: “We have received an unprecedented number of entries, and I am delighted to announce the category finalists for the 2025 Repak Resource Awards. By expanding the focus beyond traditional waste management, the Repak Resource Awards aim to capture the full spectrum of circular innovation happening in Dublin and across the country.

The Repak Resource Awards recognise businesses, organisations, and community initiatives that demonstrate exceptional dedication not only to recycling and waste management, but also innovation in circular design, responsible resource use, and grassroots environmental action.

“We are excited to celebrate those in Dublin who are leading the way to a greener, sustainable future for Ireland, and we look forward to welcoming all finalists to the awards ceremony on Thursday, 23 October.”

