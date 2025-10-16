Orla Byrne Camogie blitz helps raise funds for breast cancer

Last year’s organisers Glenda and Louise, with Orla’s sister in St Anne’s GAA Club on Saturday, October 19 2024

Up to fourteen teams will take part in a social camogie blitz this Saturday at St Anne’s GAA Club in Bohernabreena, in memory of a former member who died of breast cancer.

The annual Orla Byrne Memorial Cup will be held for its third year on Saturday, October 18, an event filled with fun and laughter raising vital funds for Breast Cancer Ireland.