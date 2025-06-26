Search
Over 20 canisters found on green space in estate
Around 20 canisters were found in an estate in Brookview

Echo StaffJune 26, 2025 1:48 pm

Concerns over illegal dumping were raised from residents of Brookview Estate last week, with around 20 gas canisters dumped on a green area.

Earlier this month, Councillor Adam Smyth (FF) received photos and videos from residents who didn’t want to be named but wanted to voice their frustration about their neighbours’ incorrect behaviour.

