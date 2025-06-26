Over 20 canisters found on green space in estate
Concerns over illegal dumping were raised from residents of Brookview Estate last week, with around 20 gas canisters dumped on a green area.
Earlier this month, Councillor Adam Smyth (FF) received photos and videos from residents who didn’t want to be named but wanted to voice their frustration about their neighbours’ incorrect behaviour.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Chartered Director Programme Bursary Award honour for MaryTallaght
THE Institute of Directors (IoD) Ireland announced that Tallaght woman Mary Keogh has been awarded the inaugural Gary Kennedy Chartered Director Programme...
Family seeking review of Amelia’s care from CHITallaght
A heartbroken mother marked the first anniversary of her daughter’s death on Friday as she is seeking answers about the care she...
School transformed into a multilingual streetscapeTallaght
Scoil Aoife Community National School (CNS) in Citywest opened its doors to the public for the very first time on the weekend...
Order of Malta Unit funding boost of €101,150 to get new ambulanceTallaght
The Order of Malta Tallaght Unit was granted over €100,000 to get a new ambulance vehicle and keep serving the South Dublin...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.