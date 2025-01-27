Over 300 units at Airton Plaza bought by Cluid Housing
OVER 300 residential units in Tallaght were purchased by housing body Cluid for social housing.
The Airton Plaza development is Cluid’s biggest cost rental to date and contain 328 units
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Man agreed to pick up almost €150,000 worth of drugs from van as he had built drug debtTallaght
A man who agreed to pick up almost €150,000 worth of drugs from a van because he had run up a debt...
Rutland Centre anticipating record breaking calls for help this JanuaryTallaght
The Rutland Centre, based in Knocklyon is anticipating a record-breaking January, with more than 3,500 anticipated calls for help following the challenging...
Carpenter (25) who bit a garda and assaulted another is jailedTallaght
A carpenter who bit a garda, assaulted another garda and two other men while intoxicated, has been jailed for 18 months, reports...
Anna’s Big Irish Food Tour meeting amazing peopleTallaght
Celebrity chef Anna Haugh is embarking on a culinary journey from Ballycastle in County Antrim to Cork city for the new BBC...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.