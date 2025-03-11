Over 400 attend Brain Tumour 5k annual fun run in Corkagh Park

Brain Tumour Ireland’s annual fun run in Corkagh Park on Sunday, was a huge success, with over 400 participants gathering to show their support for those affected by brain tumours in Ireland.

Families, friends, carers, and supporters from all walks of life, along with their pets, came together for a day filled with energy, fun, and solidarity.

The event, which has become a cherished tradition, continues to demonstrate the strong sense of community and support for the organisation.

CEO Fiona Keegan expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming turnout and generosity shown on the day. –

“We are absolutely thrilled with the response on our first year back since 2019. Seeing so many people come together in support of Brain Tumour Ireland is truly heartwarming.

“This year was our biggest event yet, and it’s a testament to the incredible support we receive from the community. We want to extend a massive thank you to everyone who participated, donated, and made the day so special.”

The fun run, open to brain tumour patients, their families, carers, and anyone who wished to contribute and get involved, offered an inclusive and uplifting fun day out.

Supporters of all ages took part, enjoying the lively atmosphere and the sense of camaraderie that filled the park.

A special thank you goes to Insight Marketing, who generously provided free snacks for participants, adding an extra layer of joy to the day. The event would not have been possible without the dedication of volunteers and supporters who continue to make this initiative a success.

All proceeds raised from the event go directly towards Brain Tumour Ireland’s vital work in supporting patients and their families across the country.

For more details about Brain Tumour Ireland and their initiatives, visit: HERE.