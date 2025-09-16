Over €1,700 raised at Shaun Dargan memorial tournament

Kilnamanagh AFC hosted the Shaun Dargan memorial tournament on August 23 for another successful year honouring the life of former player Shaun Dargan who died in 2020.

The match took place at Ned Kelly Park and consisted of teams made up of Shaun’s friends who had played beside him throughout his life, representing Kilnamanagh AFC and Tallaght City FC respectively.

A native of Tymonville, Shaun died on December 1, 2020 with the game running since 2021 onwards.

Proceeds are donated to HOPE Suicide Prevention Charity. The game also is played in honour of Brandon Shaun Mitten, son of Shaun’s friend Ciaran who died in 2022 on April 16 at only 15 months old from sudden unexplained death in children, commonly known as SUDC.

Anthony Hanevy, one of Shaun’s friends, was part of the organising of the event along with friends Ciaran Mitten, Keith Molloy, Gary Foy and Shaun’s twin sister Carla in tandem with the HOPE Suicide Prevention.

The event has been in the pipeline since earlier this year with initial prep beginning around April/May.

The game is a competitive affair and not treated as an exhibition, Kilnamanagh has managed to come out on top in the last three meetings, winning 5-3 this time around.

The match was followed by Music Bingo in the Penny Black pub afterwards.

Overall this year over €1,700 was raised going towards HOPE.

Shaun’s immediate family would like to extend their thanks to all of their extended family and friends who have offered help and assistance to them over the past few years, whether that be in regards to the charity match or just generally offering support.

Hanevy spoke on the organisation of the event and how its reputation has grown.

“I think in the first year or so it was difficult to put together, but everybody knows of it now, so whenever we ask for stuff it’s done straight away.

‘The likes of Kilnamanagh providing the pitch, changing rooms and stuff like that, and the likes of the Penny Black, everybody couldn’t have been more helpful, it all comes from the community.”

Hanevy himself is involved in coaching and spoke about his own view on mental health in sports.

“I think in the last year or two years people are starting to open up a bit more.

‘Not just Shaun’s match but I think people organising events like this are helping people talk to each other. I think it’s helped us as a group of friends to be honest.

‘Five or six years ago it was frowned upon to open up and be seen as ‘weak’. It only takes the straw that broke the camel’s back, you don’t know what’s behind closed doors”

Hanevy affirmed that there is no sign of the exhibition stopping over the future.

“Our kids will be organising it. It’s a great day out but the main thing is to raise awareness that needs to be raised and to remember Shaun and Brandon.”

If you have been affected by this story and need support, please contact: