OVER €2.5m was spent resurfacing roads in Dublin South Central last year, including sections of Ballyfermot Road, Kylemore Road, Bluebell Avenue and Naas Road.

Dublin City Council’s road works programme in 2024 included €120,000 for Ballyfermot Road (St Lawrence’s Road to Garryowen Road), €190,000 for Kylemore Road (Ballyfermot Road to La Fanu Road), and €150,000 for Kylemore Road (Labre Park – Kylemore Park South).