Over €200k brought in from festive events at Lucan House
OVER €200,000 was estimated to have been brought in from ticket and food and drink sales for the Christmas Circus at Lucan House.
According to a report by South Dublin County Council, the Lucan House Christmas Market and a series of Christmas Circus shows, which both took place at Lucan House, brought in many visitors, providing a strong case to support Lucan’s wider tourism and economic development plans.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
