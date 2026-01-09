Search
Over €200k brought in from festive events at Lucan House
The Christmas Circus Show took place at Lucan House

Maurice GarveyJanuary 9, 2026 11:45 am

OVER €200,000 was estimated to have been brought in from ticket and food and drink sales for the Christmas Circus at Lucan House.

According to a report by South Dublin County Council, the Lucan House Christmas Market and a series of Christmas Circus shows, which both took place at Lucan House, brought in many visitors, providing a strong case to support Lucan’s wider tourism and economic development plans.

