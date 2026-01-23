Over €248,000 allocated to support visitor centre

Over €248,000 has been allocated to support and promote the Brú Chrónáin Round Tower Visitor Centre, one of the council’s “key initiatives” to increase tourism to south Dublin.

It’s part of an overall allocation of €3.75 million for tourism development and promotion in the 2026 Budget from South Dublin County Council.

This also includes €2.5 million dedicated to the delivery of the Tourism Strategy to support “the development of new and enhanced visitor experiences across the county”.

These figures were revealed in a written report to a question from Cllr Yvonne Collins at the full council meeting on Monday, January 12, asking for details of initiatives to promote tourism across the county this year.

The report from Jason Frehill, SDCC’s director of economic development also outlined major tourism and visitor projects, including advancement of the Lucan House masterplan, including design, consultation and delivery of the first phase, and further development of the Tallaght Heritage Centre.

Continued construction of the Dublin Mountains Visitor Centre, progression of the Rathfarnham Castle Stables and Courtyards project into detailed design and construction were also highlighted as well as the continued delivery of the 12th Lock Masterplan, and the completion of the Grand Canal Greenway from 12th Lock to Hazelhatch this year, which will enhance “recreational tourism and active travel connectivity”.

Mr Frehill also noted there would be “continued support” for festivals and events, including the upcoming Tradfest, summer, Halloween and Christmas events across the county and ongoing operation of the Tourism Events and Festival Grant Scheme, “encouraging events to locate in South Dublin and increasing the local economic impact”, he said.

As well as the €248,800 allocated to “support the operation, maintenance, growth and promotion” of Brú Chrónáin, other initiatives for local tourism promotion listed in the report include ongoing investment in public realm, parks, heritage and cultural infrastructure to support overall visitor experience throughout the county and the continued development of opportunities arising from Lucan’s Destination Town designation, in collaboration with Fáilte Ireland, Waterways Ireland and neighbouring local authorities.

“These initiatives are designed to increase visitor numbers, extend dwell time, support local employment and strengthen South Dublin’s profile as a tourism destination during 2026,” Mr Frehill said.

“All of these initiatives will be supported by an annual communications programme for tourism in the county, whilst a new Events Team has been established, which will oversee the delivery of an annual calender of events to support domestic and international tourism in South Dublin.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

