Over €3 million in drugs seized in Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn

€3 million in suspected cocaine and cannabis was seized in Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn on Tuesday evening (Image: An Garda Siochana)

A man has been arrested after €3 million in suspected cocaine and cannabis was seized in Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí discovered approximately 44kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €3 million after stopping a vehicle in the Dolphin’s Barn area and bringing it to a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region South.

The driver of the vehicle was also brought to the station and was arrested after the search.

A follow-up search was conducted at a residence in Tallaght and a further 10kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €200,000.

The seized drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.