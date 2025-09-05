Over €360 raised at Ciaran McDonnell Cup for Cardiac Risk

About €360 was raised at the 12th Ciaran McDonnell Memorial Cup in Kingswood, to be donated to Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

A “very enjoyable day” for the community, said organisers, the Cup is held annually to remember local man Ciaran McDonnell who passed away to sudden cardiac death in 2010.

Kingswood Castle FC, the organising club, played ‘Team Kiwi’ named after Ciaran’s nickname and made up of his friends and family members on the Ballymount Park pitch on Saturday, August 16.

Senior Men and Women’s teams from Kingswood Castle participated in the Cup and the team won 9-7, an “exciting fixture” followed by a raffle held in the Kingswood Lodge Pub.

“It was great to see all the familiar faces, and to see how supported this memorial cup is after 12 years,” said Sharlene Kennedy, Chairperson at Kingswood Castle FC.

Ciaran’s mother Dolores’s “lovely” presentation in front of the big attending crowd contributed to “a special day all round,” as the community came together to remember “a fine young man.”

“Thank you to everyone who participated, played, sold tickets, helped out and went out of their way to make this day a special occasion, until next year,” said the club online.

The proceeds going to CRY in Ciaran’s memory will help raise awareness on Young Sudden Cardiac Deaths and Sudden Adult Death Syndrome and how to get checked and access prevention.