Over regulation is limiting the economy and businesses

OVER regulation, often a refrain by local businesses, is limiting the economy.

Research by Dublin Chamber revealed that regulation, labour and property costs are among major constraints for businesses.

The capital’s major lobby group for businesses conducted the survey in November, gauging the views of more than 150 companies in the Greater Dublin Area.

It found that 71 per cent of respondents see Ireland’s regulatory system as limiting their ability to operate effectively, with the burden most felt in manufacturing, hospitality and real estate.

The sheer amount of paperwork and red tape that businesses have to undertake has long been cited as a barrier to growth by local business sources.

Tax and revenue compliance and employment and HR regulations emerged as the highest perceived cost drivers.

Regarding the cost of doing businesses, nearly 80 per cent of surveyed companies reported wages as the biggest driver of expenditure in 2025, with rent and consultancy costs also among key pressures.

Aebhric Mc Gibney, Director of Public and International Affairs at Dublin Chamber said: “Firms are adapting and investing where possible but rising labour costs and regulatory complexity are constraining growth and competitiveness, A stronger focus on cost, simple regulation and infrastructure investment is needed.”

In a bid to manage financial pressures, approximately half of respondents changed the way they work by using artificial intelligence, increasing prices to customers and reducing staff numbers. Many are also delaying planned investment.

Many are calling for Government action to be directed at labour cost measures, i.e. PRSI reductions.

Housing and transport investment is another key demand according to Dublin Chamber, with shortages and infrastructure constraints affecting recruitment, retention, and overall competitiveness.