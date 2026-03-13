Parades to take place in Clondalkin, Lucan and Four Districts

Parades across South Dublin are set to take place on St Patrick’s Day, with areas like Clondalkin, Rathcoole and Lucan hosting.

Clondalkin St Patrick’s Day parade will return this year and will see many local clubs, groups and schools march through the village streets.

The parade is set to kick off at 2:30pm on Tuesday, March 17 and will be led by Grand Marshal and well-known comedian Enya Martin from Neilstown.

Music will precede the parade and begin at 1:30pm at the Main Stage by the starting point.

The route for the parade begins at the Clondalkin Sports and Leisure Centre and will travel along the Old Nangor Road, Tower Road, Orchard Road, Main Street and back to the Sports Centre via Tower Road and the Old Nangor Road.

The roads in the village are closed from 1pm and will be reopened when Gardaí deem it is safe to do so following the completion of the event.

Tuthills car park will be closed the night before to allow for the funfair to get set up, which will open at 12pm.

Sports clubs such as Round Towers GAA and North Clondalkin Running Club will be among the hustle and bustle while Clondalkin Youth Band and St Joseph’s Pipe Band will march with music.

Local schools and dance groups will also line up for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations and some classic vehicles too.

Some classic motorcycles and American cars are already set to appear in the upcoming parade.

The Four Districts Parade will entertain the people of Saggart, Rathcoole, Newcastle, Brittas and Citywest on St Patrick’s Day this year.

The parade will travel from Rathlawns, Rathcoole near the Holy Family Community School at 1:30pm on Tuesday, March 17 and move down the Main Street, past Avoca and the Fitzmaurice Road, into Springbank and Mill Road and then on into Saggart before finishing at St Mary’s GAA club.

Access to Rathlawns will be restricted from 12.45 to 2pm to allow for people to gather and for the parade to move on.

The parade will be clear of the village of Rathcoole by 2.30pm and Saggart Main Street will be closed for 30 mins from 2.30 to 3pm. Gardai will be stationed at all major junctions.

The RAMS will be entertaining the spectators outside the old courthouse in Rathcoole and the singing group Young at Heart will be playing at the Plaza in Saggart.

At St Marys GAA club, there will be family entertainment in the hall downstairs, face painting, food truck, BBQ. The upstairs lounge will be open for members.

Leading the parade will be this year’s Grand Marshal Christy McDonald, who is a notable figure at Rathcoole Community Centre and has been greatly involved in the local scene over the years.

McDonald has been a strong advocate for the parade, according to organiser Sharon Redmond, and has greatly helped it to become the success it is today.

The theme for this year is ‘animal mania’ and 20 community groups and local clubs are expected to take part in the local festivities on St Patrick’s Day, which she anticipates will amount to over 500 contributors of all ages.

Teams like Rathcoole Football Club and business like Luggwoods have been involved in the parade over the years and many local clubs and businesses are expected to take part once more.

Lucan’s St Patrick’s Day Parade gets off the mark at 3pm on Tuesday, with marchers assembling at the large green located at Green Park Road/Westbrook Park Hillcrest Close in Hillcrest, adjacent to the Tesco.

All are expected to be in place by 2:30pm at the latest before they set off half an hour later.

Several roads in Lucan will be closed from 2pm to 6pm to facilitate the parade – Dodsboro Road/Tandys Lane, Old Celbridge Road/Leixlip Road (R835), Lucan Road from the Village to St Marys Church (R835), Adamstown Road from Courtneys to N4 (R120), no through road through the village and the Chapel Hill Open for North & South bound traffic crossing the Liffey Bridge.

Liam Cullen of the Lucan Red Cross is the 2026 Lucan St Patrick’s Day parade Grand Marshal, honouring three decades of work at the celebrations.

The Lucan Boxing Club, Ahmadiyya Muslim Association and Lucan Sarsfields GAA are among the groups involved.

The parade proceeds down Dodsboro Road, under the N4 bridge onto the Leixlip Road, past McDonalds, onwards towards The Ball Alley pub, and left at AIB into Lucan Village, past the review stand located adjacent to Coffee Works / Carrolls / Muintir na Tire and disperses up through the village past Lucan House and towards the Liffey Bridge.

It is expected that the full parade will take approximately two hours to complete the route.

The meeting point to pick up parade participants after the parade is St. Mary’s Boys National School on Chapel Hill.