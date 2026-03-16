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Parish centre applies for community cafe
St Thomas the Apostle Pastoral Centre

Parish centre applies for community cafe

Ellen GoughMarch 16, 2026 1:14 pm

A parish centre in Jobstown has applied for planning permission to open a new community café.

A planning application has been submitted for alterations to St. Thomas the Apostle Pastoral Centre on Fortunestown Road.

The proposal includes minor alterations to the existing Pastoral Centre to include the formation of a new entrance door and enlarged window on the elevation to Fortunestown Road, new skylights to north and south faces of the roof and other minor site works.

The works will allow for provision of a community café service within the existing main room of the building.

The application, submitted on February 19, is under consideration by the council’s planning department.

Third party observations and submissions regarding this planning application can be made up until March 25, with a decision due by April 15, 2026.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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