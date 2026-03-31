Dodder Valley Park has been described as one of the most problematic areas in the county

The number of dog wardens operating in South Dublin is set to rise and two extra park wardens will be assigned to Dodder Valley Park to monitor dog behaviour.

The amount of dog wardens active in South Dublin will rise from two to three while two extra park wardens will be stationed at Dodder Valley Park to ensure pets act appropriately in the park and that owners are responsible.

Park wardens will have an enhanced education role, which also includes public engagement on climate and environmental awareness.

South Dublin County Council noted that dogs have been exercised off-lead in the park and hope that the extra monitoring will lead to less instances of this, as well as dog fouling and other issues.

Councillor Emma Murphy had previously described Dodder Valley Park as “one of the most problematic areas in the county in terms of dogs off leads” in the county.

Provision has been made for a dog run adjacent to the Speaker Conolly entrance to the park on the Firhouse Road.

The dog run would allow a designated area for these pets to enjoy the outdoor space without being at risk of a complaint.

The council currently provides off-leash dog runs in six South Dublin parks – Sean Walsh Park, Jobstown Park, Tymon Park, Corkagh Park, Griffeen Valley Park and Ballymount Park.

The area within the new dog run at Dodder Valley Park will be kept in a “natural long-grass condition so dogs can explore and move freely through it”, according to SDCC Senior Engineer for Environment and Public Realm, Damien McNulty.

A full review and refresh of park signage is underway across South Dublin. This will include rebranding and clearer messaging, particularly around responsible dog ownership, dog fouling, leash requirements, and appropriate use of dog run areas.

The review reflects the significant increase in park usage and activities over the past 10–15 years in the county and aims to promote responsible behaviour by all park users.

The new dog run at Dodder Valley Park would move dogs and their owners away from the grass running track used by local clubs, who have raised concerns of the use of the facility.

Parks and Landscape Officer at South Dublin County Council Brendan Redmond noted in January that the council are conscious of the use of tracks and pitches in the park as “informal dog runs.”

Mr Redmond said: “We’re conscious there’s an awful lot of pitches that people are using as informal dog runs in Dodder Valley and we’re trying to create a space where we can allow people to exercise and have fun with their dogs.”

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