Passenger threatens bus driver over fare dispute
The incident occurred on the 77A

Ellen GoughFebruary 16, 2026 10:04 am

Gardaí were called to a bus stop in Tallaght after a driver was threatened by a passenger over a fare dispute.

It’s one of a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour reported by Dublin Bus drivers at the February meeting of the Local Transport Forum.

Garda presence was requested at a bus stop near The Square in Tallaght after a passenger travelling on the 77A from Citywest towards Ringsend Road threatened a driver over a fare dispute on January 8.

An Garda Síochána confirmed they “attended the scene of an incident in Belgard Square West at approximately 6:00pm” that Thursday,  but that “no offences” were disclosed.

Made up of representatives from Dublin Bus, Go Ahead and Luas, with local community representation, elected representatives and senior members of An Garda Síochána, the forum also heard of a number of incidents where stones or missiles were thrown at buses by youths.

A missile was thrown at a bus on the 65 route traveling from Ballymore towards Poolbeg St near the Tallaght Hospital stop at around 12.50pm on January 22, which resulted in a broken window on the lower deck of the bus.

Glass on the front doors and window of a bus travelling on the 27 route from Jobstown towards Clare Hall were also smashed after a number of youths threw missiles at the bus near Suncroft Drive on Jobstown Road on January 31 around 5pm.

Drivers also reported that missiles and stones were thrown at buses on two separate incidents on the St Brigid’s bank holiday Monday, February 2.

Missiles were thrown at another bus on the 27 route travelling towards Jobstown along Suncroft Drive on Jobstown Road at around 4.20pm, with no damage reported.

A driver on the 77A route also reported stones being thrown at their bus as it passed Killinarden Community Centre towards Ringsend Road, but no damage.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

