Pat’s travel to Turners Cross for FAI Cup semis clash with Cork

St Patrick’s Athletic captain Joe Redmond from Kilnamanagh made his 150th appearance for the club against Sligo Rovers

ST PATRICK’S Athletic find themselves in the FAI Cup semi-finals after a big win against Galway United in the quarter-finals where the game had to run to extra time.

They will take on Cork City in Turners’ Cross this Friday with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm.

While Pats had been on a good run of form following in the second half of the season following a ropey first couple of months, they will be coming into this game on the back of a loss as they were defeated by relegation candidates Sligo Rovers last Saturday with Jad Hakiki scoring the only goal of the match.

While the result is something that he would likely rather forget, the game was a monumental one for St Pats captain Joe Redmond who made his 150th appearance for the club.

The Kilnamanagh native signed for Pats back in 2022 from Drogheda United. S

ince then he has established himself as one of the top centre backs in the division and has remained a pillar of the Pats backline since then.

Winner of the FAI Cup in 2023, he will be hoping to add a second medal to his collection and will be one step closer should Pats emerge victorious this Friday evening.

While the recent result against Sligo certainly will have taken some of the wind out of their sails, Pats will remain optimistic heading into Friday’s Cup Semi Final.

They recently played their opponents Cork City in the league at Richmond Park only two short weeks ago and emerged as 4-0 winners in a game where they delivered one of their best performances all season.

Joe Redmond got himself on the scoresheet that day as did Mason Melia with two goals and Kian Leavy.

While this game will likely be tougher in that it is at Turner’s Cross, Pats still can take great confidence from their prior performances.

Still it is a cup semi final and anything can happen on the day in a cup tie.

Pats will have to be alert and present if they wish to progress to the final of the competition and pick up their third FAI Cup in five years at the end of this season.