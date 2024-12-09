Pedestrian bridge ‘very high expense for council to put in’
CALLS have been made for a pedestrian bridge to be built at a “motorway” junction at Chapelizod Bypass for pedestrian safety.
Previous calls have been made by councillors to address traffic concerns at junction, especially with Gaelscoil Inse Chór located beside it.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Man with cocaine worth €33k was part of crime in which a man diedBallyfermot
A man caught carrying over €33,000 of cocaine was also involved in a series of burglaries, a court has heard, reports Eimear...
Frustration social housing plans are ‘grinding to a halt’Ballyfermot
THE next scheduled meeting for the Sons of Divine Providence (SDP) social housing project in Ballyfermot, is set to take place in...
Cold-blooded killer ‘executed’ grandfather ‘without mercy’Ballyfermot
A cold-blooded killer who “executed” a grandfather “without mercy”, shooting him repeatedly when he answered the front door at his mother’s home,...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.