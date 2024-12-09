Search
Pedestrian bridge ‘very high expense for council to put in’
The junction on the Chapelizod bypass

Pedestrian bridge ‘very high expense for council to put in’

Maurice GarveyDecember 9, 2024 11:11 am

CALLS have been made for a pedestrian bridge to be built at a “motorway” junction at Chapelizod Bypass for pedestrian safety.

Previous calls have been made by councillors to address traffic concerns at junction, especially with Gaelscoil Inse Chór located beside it.

Read More


Man with cocaine worth €33k was part of crime in which a man died

Ballyfermot

A man caught carrying over €33,000 of cocaine was also involved in a series of burglaries, a court has heard, reports Eimear...

Frustration social housing plans are ‘grinding to a halt’

Ballyfermot

THE next scheduled meeting for the Sons of Divine Providence (SDP) social housing project in Ballyfermot, is set to take place in...

Cold-blooded killer ‘executed’ grandfather ‘without mercy’

Ballyfermot

A cold-blooded killer who “executed” a grandfather “without mercy”, shooting him repeatedly when he answered the front door at his mother’s home,...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST