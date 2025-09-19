Search
People remember loved ones at ‘incredible’ candlelight vigil
A big crowd turned up at the candlelight vigil

People remember loved ones at ‘incredible’ candlelight vigil

Echo StaffSeptember 19, 2025 1:00 pm

Over a hundred people braved the weather in Tallaght on Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

The Tallaght World Suicide Prevention Day Candlelight Vigil was held on Wednesday evening, September 10 at Parthalán Place opposite the Civic Theatre, where between “100 to 150” people gathered to remember their loved ones.

