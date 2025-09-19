People remember loved ones at ‘incredible’ candlelight vigil
Over a hundred people braved the weather in Tallaght on Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.
The Tallaght World Suicide Prevention Day Candlelight Vigil was held on Wednesday evening, September 10 at Parthalán Place opposite the Civic Theatre, where between “100 to 150” people gathered to remember their loved ones.
AUTHOREcho Staff
