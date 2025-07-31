Permission granted for new Gaelscoil under construction

Planning permission has been granted for a three-storey extension to a new Gaelscoil campus already under construction on the Old Nangor Road.

Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Education & Training Board (DDLETB) applied for permission for the construction of a new three-storey extension and alterations to the new Gaelscoil na Camoige and Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcain.

The original development, which began construction in August of last year on the grounds of Colaiste Chilliain, consists of two 16 classroom primary schools, plus a PE hall for the post primary school on a shared campus.

The newly approved extension will add two special needs classroom “suites” for each Gaelscoil.

“Both Special Educational Needs units will be inclusive of two class base rooms, en-suite toilets, withdrawal room associated with each class base, central activity spaces, staff toilets, pupil toilets and shower facilities, storage and office, all at ground floor level, along with the relocation of two classrooms and en-suite toilets from the ground floor of both schools to first and second floor of the proposed three-storey extension,” the application read.

The new development will also add a “new soft play external areas for both Special Educational Needs units”, plus an “extension at first floor level, along with minor alterations to Stair Core four to the north elevation of Gaelscoil na Camoige and an extension at second floor level along with minor alterations to Stair Core 3 to the west elevation of Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcain”.