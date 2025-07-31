Search
Permission granted for new Gaelscoil under construction

Permission granted for new Gaelscoil under construction

Ellen GoughJuly 31, 2025 11:01 am

Planning permission has been granted for a three-storey extension to a new Gaelscoil campus already under construction on the Old Nangor Road.

Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Education & Training Board (DDLETB) applied for permission for the construction of a new three-storey extension and alterations to the new Gaelscoil na Camoige and Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcain.

The original development, which began construction in August of last year on the grounds of Colaiste Chilliain, consists of two 16 classroom primary schools, plus a PE hall for the post primary school on a shared campus.

The newly approved extension will add two special needs classroom “suites” for each Gaelscoil.

“Both Special Educational Needs units will be inclusive of two class base rooms, en-suite toilets, withdrawal room associated with each class base, central activity spaces, staff toilets, pupil toilets and shower facilities, storage and office, all at ground floor level, along with the relocation of two classrooms and en-suite toilets from the ground floor of both schools to first and second floor of the proposed three-storey extension,” the application read.

The new development will also add a “new soft play external areas for both Special Educational Needs units”, plus an “extension at first floor level, along with minor alterations to Stair Core four to the north elevation of Gaelscoil na Camoige and an extension at second floor level along with minor alterations to Stair Core 3 to the west elevation of Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcain”.

Read More


‘Remarkable’ house on the market for over €2 million

Property

A “remarkable” five-bedroom property close to Marley Park is on the market for over €2 million. Amazonia, an oasis of tranquility located...

Permission is granted for new 3G all-weather pitch at St Mary’s Club

Property

ST MARY’S GAA Club have had permission approved for a new 3G all-weather pitch. The Saggart club’s plans include works replacement of...

Clondalkin’s population of almost 50k needs dedicated First Responders unit

Clondalkin

Plans are getting underway to establish a volunteer first responders unit to service the Clondalkin area. Local resident Mary Conlan was the...

Two-storey modular school building approved at St Ronan’s

Clondalkin

PERMISSION has been granted for a new two-storey modular school building at St Ronan’s National School, Deansrath in Clondalkin. The Board of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST