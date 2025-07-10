Planners cite ‘inadequate access’ for development

An artist’s impression of the plans of the Crumlin Road development

REAL Estate Acquisitions and Sales Limited, have lodged a first party appeal against the decision by Dublin City Council in May to refuse permission for development of the mixed-use development in Crumlin.

Proposals for the scheme include 34 one-bed apartments for older people, a supermarket at ground-floor level, and demolition of existing buildings at 8 and 8A St Mary’s Road, Crumlin.

In refusing permission for the scheme, city planners cited the scale of the proposal and “inadequate access and servicing arrangements”, which would represent “overdevelopment of an infill site.”

City planners also stated that the “non-provision of car-parking for both residential and commercial uses” alongside inadequate access and servicing arrangements, would likely give rise to “unacceptable levels of overspill and haphazard parking on adjacent heavily trafficked roads and bus corridors.”

The proposal is located at a prominent corner site that currently consists of a two-storey commercial development and a tarmacked car-parking area, in total the area is approximately 807 sq m.

An appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála by Brock McClure Planning & Development Consultants, on behalf of Real Estate Acquisitions and Sales Limited, contains “some minor modifications” to the scheme via ‘Alternative Design Options’ which the applicant believes directly address all comments raised within the Planning Officer’s Assessment and reasons for refusal.

The applicant feels that the design of the proposal submitted “appropriately responds to the constraints and opportunities of the infill site and offers a high-quality residential development that will provide housing for older people in a highly accessible location close to services, amenities, and transport links.