An artist on the plans for the site on the Greenhills Road close to the Astro Park and former Gallaher’s site

PROPOSALS for close to 200 apartments at a site on Greenhills Road have been refused planning permission by An Bord Pleanála, who considered it would constitute overdevelopment and be contrary to local area plans.

Greenhills Living Limited, were seeking permission for a strategic housing development at lands located at the intersection of Greenhills Road and Airton Road, Tallaght.