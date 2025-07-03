Plans for 98-bed residential nursing home at Glebe House

An artist’s impression of the plans for The Glebe House

PLANS have been lodged for a 98-bed residential nursing home at The Glebe House on Main Street in Rathcoole.

Applicants WL Woodlawn Building Services Ltd have lodged permission for the demolition of seven of eight single-storey commercial units to Eaton Drive and the single-storey addition to The Glebe House most recently in use as a Car Wash facility with retention of its original slates for re-use on The Glebe House stabilisation.

The plans include the restoration of The Glebe House to provide administrative accommodation for the Nursing Home provision of 98 bed residential Nursing Home in four-, three- and two -torey blocks.

The serviced basement will include 20 car-parking spaces, one of which will be dedicated Ambulance to the Eastern Block Exit single-storey pavilion to rear courtyard landscaping and associated works. This site is within the curtilage of a Protected Structure.