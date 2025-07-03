Search
Plans for 98-bed residential nursing home at Glebe House
An artist’s impression of the plans for The Glebe House

Plans for 98-bed residential nursing home at Glebe House

William O ConnorJuly 3, 2025 11:59 am

PLANS have been lodged for a 98-bed residential nursing home at The Glebe House on Main Street in Rathcoole.

Applicants WL Woodlawn Building Services Ltd have lodged permission for the demolition of seven of eight single-storey commercial units to Eaton Drive and the single-storey addition to The Glebe House most recently in use as a Car Wash facility with retention of its original slates for re-use on The Glebe House stabilisation.

The plans include the restoration of The Glebe House to provide administrative accommodation for the Nursing Home provision of 98 bed residential Nursing Home in four-, three- and two -torey blocks.

The serviced basement will include 20 car-parking spaces, one of which will be dedicated Ambulance to the Eastern Block Exit single-storey pavilion to rear courtyard landscaping and associated works. This site is within the curtilage of a Protected Structure.

Read More


An extraordinary collection of homemade quilts, tapestries and wall hangings are on display this month in Ballyfermot Library

Ballyfermot

“One day I made a critical comment and was promptly invited to do it myself.” laughs Ray Moore of Palmerstown. The 84-year-old...

Coach dilemma for pupils and parents of Rathcoole school

News

Pupils at a Rathcoole school are set to lose their school bus service as they move into new temporary accommodation. Rathcoole Educate...

€1.6 million for Fortunestown Shopping Centre

Property

Fortunestown Shopping Centre has been put up for sale at €1,6 million by agent Cushman and Wakefield. With an overall floor area...

177 home development plan for site in Rathcoole

Property

Consultations are underway for a major residential development on a site that was the subject of a High Court action in 2023....
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST