Plans submitted for 84 new homes for site at Kishoge

An artist impression of the plans at Kishoge

A planning application has been submitted for 84 new homes on lands at Kishoge, within the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone (SDZ).

The proposed development is on a 3.74-hectare greenfield site “unused for commercial or private purposes” owned by Grange Castle Homes Ltd., located within the Kishoge South West (KSW) Development Area and lying just north of the Grand Canal.

The proposed plan will see the removal of existing hard standing and associated sub-structures and the construction of 84 dwelling units, consisting of 42 two-bed apartments and 42 three-bed duplexes arranged across six three-storey blocks A-F with “associated communal amenity space (3,444sqm total) and all ancillary accommodation including bicycle and refuse stores”.

The development will also include 95 car parking spaces (including five accessible parking spaces), 19 EV charging spaces and 252 cycle parking spaces.

According to the architectural and design statement in the proposal, submitted on Friday, December 5, access is currently provided via Lynch’s Lane, linking to the R136, C1/ C2 bus routes, and Dublin’s wider road network.

The site is within 500m of schools, community facilities, and existing neighbourhoods including Hayden’s Park, Tullyhall, and Finnstown Cloisters, while the Hayden’s Lane footbridge connects the site to Griffeen Park, Lucan Village, and wider cycle/pedestrian routes.

Grange Castle Business Park lies directly south across the Grand Canal, “supporting a live–work urban model” and Kishoge rail station is nearby and will be operational in future phases, the statement said.

The proposed residential development is set within extensive new public open space which includes the southern portion of Kishoge Linear Park.

The final date for third party observations/submissions relating to this planning application, which can be submitted through the South Dublin County Council planning portal, is January 19, 2026.

A decision is due from the council’s planning department by early February next year.

