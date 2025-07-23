Plumber did €1,000 of damage during drink-fuelled incident

A plumber, who allegedly voiced “extremist” views during an assault and criminal damage at a Tallaght International Protection Accom-modation Service (IPAS) centre, has been ordered to avoid rallies and social media posts inciting hate or violence, reports Tom Tuite.

Declan Stubbs, 34, of Bolbrook Drive, Tallaght, was told “people have a right to be safe” by Judge Catherine Ghent at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

The warning came at the end of a bail ruling after Mr Stubbs was charged with causing €1,000 worth of criminal damage by kicking the door of St John’s House, on High Street, during a drink-fuelled incident.

He also had a connected charge for trespassing at the IPAS centre, a minor assault of a named male there, resisting arrest, using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour and being intoxicated to the extent of being a danger to himself and others.

Garda Gavin Cribbin objected to bail due to the seriousness of the incident, telling the court that Mr Stubbs was accused of assaulting a security guard and kicking the door after he had to be removed from the building.

The garda said Mr Stubbs was arrested at the scene, at the IPAS centre, and there was video footage. The court heard claims Mr Stubbs expressed extremist political, anti-immigration views. Garda Cribbin feared the accused would interfere with staff or residents at the centre.

His phone had been seized.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave argued that his client could be freed on bail with conditions.

He told Judge Ghent that the father-of-one had received bad personal news on Friday, was off his medication, and could not remember threatening anyone because he was intoxicated.

Counsel added that his client worked full-time for a company and paid rent.

Setting bail, Judge Ghent ordered Mr Stubbs not to go within three kilometres of the IPAS centre, except when he has to sign on three days a week at the nearby Garda station. He also has to provide his phone number.

The judge ordered Mr Stubbs to refrain from extremist posts on social media, “for clarity, they are posts

that would incite hate and/or violence.”

The garda did not believe Mr Stubbs attended immigration rallies. However, the judge directed him not to attend rallies or marches reasonably considered as inciting hatred or violence.

She let him know that breaking the bail terms would not be tolerated and would put him in a difficult situation.

Disclosure of evidence to the defence was ordered.

Mr Stubbs spoke only to consult with his barrister and to confirm he understood the judge’s order.

He was ordered to appear at Tallaght District Court on September 8 to enter a plea.