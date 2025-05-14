Search
Plumber jailed for 3 years for driving at ex-partner’s boyfriend
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Plumber jailed for 3 years for driving at ex-partner’s boyfriend

Editor UserMay 14, 2025 1:23 pm

A plumber has been jailed for three years for driving at his ex-partner’s new boyfriend, causing him to be thrown into the air, reports Niamh O’Donoghue.

Jason Buckley (28) of Verschoyle Vale, Saggart, Dublin, pleaded guilty to endangerment at Fairgreen, Saggart on March 21, 2021.

Read More


Young mother faces being homeless within the month

Tallaght

A MOTHER in temporary woman’s refuge accommodation is facing homelessness in a month due to the dire lack of available places to...

‘It is so hard to believe our girl is 10 years gone’

Tallaght

A fundraiser was held in the memory of Kasey Kelly (4), a Tymon North child who passed away to cancer ten years...

Lack of funding for people with mobility issues at sports complex

Tallaght

A project to make Tallaght Sports Complex more accessible for people with mobility issues had a setback due to a lack of...

Bright future for Irish in Tallaght area with theatre

Tallaght

The construction of a theatre beside Aon Scéal Café in the Tallaght Irish Language and Cultural Centre will set a “bright” future...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST