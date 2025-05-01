Power of music: Gospel Choir are excited to bring music to a wider audience

“WE’RE excited to bring our music to a wider audience through these professionally produced releases,” remarks Grainne Finn of Lucan Gospel Choir.

‘Power of Music’ is a new monthly video series showcasing inspiring performances of songs recorded at the iconic Windmill Lane Studios.

The twelve-part series will conclude with a full album in 2026.

With creative direction from Ian Brabazon and support from dedicated members, they are excited to share this journey with their community and beyond.

Since the choir was founded in 1998, they have built a rich and varied repertoire.

Now, as they embrace 2025 and the ever-growing reach of social media, they are excited to have new releases professionally produced to share with a wider audience.

At its heart, ‘Power of Music’ is about “sharing the songs we’re proud of, songs that we hope will strike a chord with audiences everywhere,” according to Grainne.

The idea for the project took shape in October 2024, when the choir had the “incredible” opportunity to record at the legendary Windmill Lane Recording Studios.

This studio has been home to artists like U2, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and Hozier.

With these high-quality recordings in hand, the choir have decided to pair them with video footage of the choir and release one each month across their social media platforms.

At the end of the 12-month series, they will be releasing a full album for general sale.

For Grainne, one major highlight has been the “response to our short-form content online; our reels and posts have really taken off.”

“Sharing full-length recordings will be something special, and we’re genuinely excited to see the feedback, both online and from our local community.”

As always, coordinating a project like this comes with its challenges, but the energy and commitment from the choir has been “incredible”.

The group has a “packed” year ahead, as they will be continuing their tradition of supporting charity events, starting with ‘Darkness into Light’ in The Phoenix Park.

They will also be performing at community festivals over the summer, followed by more charity concerts in the autumn.

The festive season is always their busiest time.

Looking further ahead, 2026 will bring another headline concert—so stay tuned!

To thank for organising this project, Grainne states that “we’re very lucky to have Ian Brazabon, our Choir Director, at the helm and all around creative lead.”

Grainne herself has also been helping to manage the choir’s social media (@lucangospelchoir), which has gained much momentum recently.

She finishes by commenting that none of this would be possible without the dedication of their “amazing” choir members.

“Everyone contributes, and we’re so proud of what we have created together.”

See @lucangospelchoir on social media for videos, events and more.