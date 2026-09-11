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Prime Video’s ‘Boys of Tommen’ sets up filming base outside The Echo offices in Tallaght
Filming base outside The Echo offices in Tallaght

Prime Video’s ‘Boys of Tommen’ sets up filming base outside The Echo offices in Tallaght

James Roulston MooneySeptember 11, 2026 4:44 pm

A new eight-episode Prime Video series based on an Irish romance book series, Boys of Tommen is being filmed by The Echo offices on Avonmore Road.

A film crew has come to Tallaght and set up camp on the green outside the local newspaper’s home, with several large white vans filled with equipment stationed there, with filming on the hit Irish book series to be conducted.

Residents in the local area, in spots such as Avonbeg, have  noted that production personnel have asked to shoot inside their homes as part of filming.

Boys of Tommen’s first two instalments, Binding 13 and Keeping 13, follows a romance in a fictional town in Cork, Ballylaggin, and involves Shannon Lynch, the shy, new girl at Tommen College and Johnny Kavanagh, a rugby player at the school, as they fall for each other and battle hardships that threaten their connection.

The series touches on strong topics such as mental health, and domestic violence, with the first season of the new show set to follow the first two instalments.

The show will star Nancy Surridge and Conor Sánchez in the starring roles and Irish filmmaker Brendan Canty is directing the series following his feature debut Christy.

The show is set to be available to stream on Amazon’s platform in 2027, with no specific release date announced.

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