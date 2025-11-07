‘Priority’ appeal date set on landmark conviction for identifying asylum seekers

The first person convicted and jailed in Ireland for online posts that jeopardised the anonymity of asylum seekers has had a “priority” appeal date set in 2026, reports Tom Tuite.

Paul Nolan, 37, stood outside the IPAS centre in Tallaght, Dublin, on two days in August last year, questioning residents, including teenagers, a young woman, and three men, Dublin District Court heard in September.

In that hearing, Judge John Hughes noted this was the first prosecution under the relevant law, which carries a possible 12-month prison term.

Nolan received a 10-month sentence, with the final three months suspended if he completes probation, anger management counselling, stays away from IPAS centres for two years, and removes the videos.

Father of three Nolan told migrants, “In Ireland, you have no right to privacy,” and posted videos of his interactions on YouTube.

However, shortly after being jailed, he lodged an appeal to overturn his conviction and was released.

The next stage of that process was mentioned before Judge Deirdre Browne at the District Court Appeals on Friday, when the hearing date was scheduled for May 18 next.

Prosecutor Oisín Clarke BL asked for it to be given priority and to have a full day to be set aside.

Defence counsel Luke O’Higgins agreed and the judge noted the District Court trial had taken a day.

The appeal judge granted legal aid to the unemployed appellant who did not address the court.

She also requested an Arabic interperter to assist witnesses when the case gets underway.

During his original district court trial video evidence was shown.

Four video clips showed asylum seekers’ faces and included captions such as: “Time to document these people ourselves” and “Cheeky fella these economic welfare scammers.”

He questioned a man from Gaza about why he was in Ireland instead of fighting in his own country. One clip used the song “The Irish Rover” and a banner reading “Faces we are after.”

Nolan, from Mount Eagle Square, Leopardstown, Dublin, pleaded not guilty to charges of threatening and abusive behaviour under the Public Order Act.

International protection applicants have the right to anonymity regarding their refugee application status.

He also denied four counts under Section 26 of the International Protection Act 2015, which makes it an offence to publish or broadcast information likely to identify an applicant without consent.

The incidents happened on August 22 and August 24, 2024, at St John’s House, a migrant accommodation centre on High Street, Tallaght, Dublin 24.

His videos included three men, one with two teenage sons who were also questioned, plus another 15-year-old boy and his 22-year-old sister. Video evidence showed one was threatened.

Judge Hughes called Nolan’s conduct repeated, premeditated, and targeted. Finding him guilty, the judge had said Nolan used “a tissue of lies, wrapped in a shroud of pseudo-citizen journalism.”

While sentencing, the judge called his actions “a disgraceful, glorious display of rudeness, hyena-like behaviour, and ignorance.”

Nolan claimed he went to investigate a demonstration as an untrained citizen journalist for his YouTube channel.